PENGASSAN Advocates Viable Business Model To End Perennial Fuel Scarcity

By Hussaini Hammangabdo,

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association ofNigeria (PENGASSAN), has advocated for a viable business model for efficient performance of refineries to end perennials fuel scarcity in the country.

The zonal chairman Kaduna branch of the association, Comrade Yusuf Mustapha, made the call in Yola at the 5th Triennial Zonal Delegates Conference of the Association.

He pointed out that,to keep faith with OPEC principle,the conference reiterated support for retention of the state owned refineries in the best interest of the nation and economic security

Mustapha also called on government and oil companies to invest more in modern technology to checkmate incidences of pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in the country.

“To encourage local refining of petroleum products in the country, government should ensure our refineries and depots are back on stream to boost the local refining capacity.

“We resist the call by some quarters to sell the refineries as scrap.”

In his remark,the President of the Association, Comrade Francis Johnson, noted that the conference would address challenges bedeviling the oil and gas business which has been hitherto poising threat to the nation’s economy.

Johnson acknowledged the fact that,the oil and gas industry has been enmeshed by a lot of regulatory and policy inconsistencies in the past which has impacted negatively on operation and target of the industry.

Governor Muhammdau Jibrilla Bindow, represented at the occasion by commissioner for Commerce Alhaji Umar Sadiq Daware, reiterated the commitment of APC led-government in the state with unionism to address challenges of people of the sfate.

He mentioned that the state is up to date in payment of salaries of civil servant, which he described facilitated harmonious working relationship with civil servant in the state.

Daware further explained that,government was able to meet the yearnings and aspiration of the electorates that voted them in power through provision of infrastructures especially roads network in the state.

He stressed that more than 60 road network has been constructed and completed within the administration’s two years in office.

The post PENGASSAN Advocates Viable Business Model To End Perennial Fuel Scarcity appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

