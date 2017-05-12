Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PENGASSAN withdraws members from Mobil installations

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) have begun gradual withdrawal of its members from oil and gas installations belonging to Mobil in the country. The Chairman of PENGASSAN, Lagos Zone, Mr Abel Agarin said this while picketing ExxonMobil on Thursday in Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of PENGASSAN on Wednesday began a three-day warning strike to protest the refusal of ExxonMobil management to honour an industrial relations agreement.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.