PENGASSAN workers suspends strike in Rivers State

May 21, 2017

Two Union representatives of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, confirmed that the union have suspended their strike at its Rivers state branch. The union had earlier called for the shutdown of all Exxon Mobil Corp facilities in the Niger Delta region, in protest of the sacking of 150 of its …

