Pension assets investment in equities in steady decline – Vanguard

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard
PENSION fund managers in Nigeria have increasingly been reducing their exposure to the stock market by allocating less of their assets to domestic equities and more to Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds and other fixed income securities.

