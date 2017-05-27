Pension: Buhari directs release of N54 billion to settle inherited debts, liabilities

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the release of N54 billion to settle all inherited and current liabilities to Federal Government retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Also under the present administration, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has arrested 17,000 suspected drugs dealers, seized more than one million kilograms of various drugs and destroyed about 110,000 hectares of drug farms.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu who featured on an interactive radio program, “Hannu Da Yawa” on the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN Kaduna, Saturday, to commemorate the second anniversary of the Buhari administration made the disclosures.

