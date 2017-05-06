Pensioners smile home as Gov. Ambode fulfills promises

By Fredrick Okopie

The days are gone when Lagos State civil servants queue endlessly at various departments they have worked for 35 years to process their gratuity and other retirement benefits before final clearance from the State’s Pension Commission, LASPEC, and issuance of bond certificate to those penned down for collection.

Under the present administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, it is a new culture as retirees are now certain that within two years of retirement their monies are paid to their respective bank accounts. This was the experience of over about 290 retirees last week Friday at the NECA House auditorium, the venue of the 38th Retirement Benefit Bond Certificate presentation ceremony.

Prior to the presentation of certificates, the well dressed retirees danced to the admiration of invited guests, family members, journalists and government officials. The feeble ones, who could not stand to dance, sat on their seats firmly and waving , smiling and hugging fellow retirees they recognized while they were in active service.

The Lagos state governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, who spoke through the Commissioner of Establishments, Training and Pensions, Dr. Akintola Benson Oke, said that 311 retirees had their Retirement Savings Accounts credited with accrued pensions rights of N1.6billion, made of gratuity and pension benefits under the defined benefit Scheme for employees who transited into the Defined Contributory Scheme. The governor said, the state through LASPEC will continue to ensure that public service retirees get what is due to them statutorily.

When Vanguard spoke with some of the retirees on their experience after retirement and what the future holds for them with their gratuity and pension benefits on their laps they were full of praises for the State governor.

