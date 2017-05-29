People Trapped Inside As 3 Storey Building Collapses In Lagos Island This Morning (Photos)

Reports filtering in from Lagos have it that a 3 storey building under renovation, just collapsed on Daddy Alaja street, Oke-Arin, Lagos Island.

The building collapsed about 7:25am this morning..

Some residents are believed to have been trapped as emergency officials have arrived the scene.

