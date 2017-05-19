Peregrino Brimah: Rumours of coups and the internal power tussle at the presidency
by Peregrino Brimah The Senate fought the Executives; DSS fought EFCC, Judiciary fought the Executives and now the Executives are…
Read » Peregrino Brimah: Rumours of coups and the internal power tussle at the presidency on YNaija
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!