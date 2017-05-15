Persuasive Story Narration: Catalyst To Theatre Revival, Says Playwright

LEADERSHIP EDITORS

A playwright, Adeyinka Afolabi, said on Monday that the revival of theatres in the country should be based on the persuasive narration and telling of stories; rather than mere renovation of monuments.

Afolabi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that grooming of practitioners was needed to sustain the quality of theatre productions.

According to him, the sector needed structural and personnel transformations to remain relevant in this dispensation.

“The process of rebuilding the lost glory of theatre in Nigeria has begun with the recent move by the government to renovate the national theatre.

“Renovating the structure is a laudable idea; but it is also imperative to equip the minds of those who will write scripts that will be performed in renovated theatres,” he said.

He said that playwrights were saddled with the responsibility of ensuring people live by societal norms, thus the playwrights needed to be properly schooled to give the best of their craft.

“Playwrights are barely recognised for their inputs to the society but then we play amazing roles in ways that cannot be over emphasised.

“Thus, we have to ensure that the knowledge we pass on through our scripts have to meet the acceptable standard.

“Most playwrights got into the industry because they have the gift of writing.

“It is appropriate that they are properly tutored on how best they can portray their thoughts to benefit the society,’’ he said.

The dramatist advised his colleagues to improve on the quality of their craft to make theatre productions top on the list in the entertainment industry.

“If we develop our skills to the height it should attain, we will be sought after by the society. At the same time, we will have enough resources to further sustain the sector,” he said.

Afolabi advised government to partner the sector to tackle the challenges that had impeded the growth of the entertainment industry in the country.(NAN)