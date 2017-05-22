Pescara beats Palermo in matchup of relegated Serie A teams – Washington Post
Washington Post
Pescara beats Palermo in matchup of relegated Serie A teams
Washington Post
PESCARA, Italy — Last-placed Pescara beat visiting Palermo 2-0 for its third victory in Serie A in a matchup on Monday of squads that have already been mathematically relegated. Robert Muric scored with a header and Alexandru Mitrita finished off a …
