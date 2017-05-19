Peter Kenneth quits Jubilee, to run for Nairobi governor as an independent

The Star, Kenya

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth addresses the media at his secretariat at PK Hub in Westlands, Nairobi, May 19, 2017. /JULIUS OTIENO. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth has ditched Jubilee Party and …



and more »