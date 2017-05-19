Pages Navigation Menu

Peter Obi left $150m in 3 banks – Alex Otti replies Anambra govt

Posted on May 19, 2017

Former chairman of Diamond Bank, Alex Otti, yesterday stated that former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi left $150 million in three banks. His reaction may not be unconnected to claims by Anambra state government that Obi left an empty treasury. Otti, however, insisted that Obi was a prudent leader. He spoke while delivering a […]

