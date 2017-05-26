Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Fani Kayode, Donald Duke & More to speak at The Nigeria Symposium for Young and Emerging Leaders | Tuesday, May 30th

The Future Project partners the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and Y!/YNaija.com to host the third edition of The Nigeria Symposium for Young and Emerging Leaders. Date: Tuesay, May 30th, 2017. Time: 9. 00 am The Symposium will bring together leaders in politics, business, advocacy, media, and more to engage and discuss the theme ‘Open governance: […]

