Peter Okoye Meets Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala In USA, Share Selfie (Photo)

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

One half of Psquare, Peter Okoye who is currently in the US met with former minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala in Maryland USA. He captioned it “With my beautiful and humble,intelligent and strong Mummy here in DC #Ngozi #Okonjo #Iweala #motherslove” Source: Instagram

The post Peter Okoye Meets Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala In USA, Share Selfie (Photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

