Peter Okoye Of Psquare Meets Ngozi Okonjo Iweala In Maryland, USA (Photo)

One half of Psquare, Peter Okoye who is currently in the US met with former minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala in Maryland USA. He captioned it “With my beautiful and humble,intelligent and strong Mummy here in DC #Ngozi #Okonjo #Iweala #motherslove“

