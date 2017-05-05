Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Peter Okoye Promises To Sponsor Wedding Between Linda Ikeji And Don Jazzy If It Happens

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It doesn’t seem like Africa’s top blogger Linda Ikeji and the match made for her here on earth Don Jazzy would hear the last of this matchmaking any time soon. Just as paired photos of the duo were coming in from corner to corner, Peter Okoye of Psquare has added some fuel to the already burning …

The post Peter Okoye Promises To Sponsor Wedding Between Linda Ikeji And Don Jazzy If It Happens appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.