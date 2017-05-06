Petr Cech exclusive: Arsenal performances don’t match training sessions – SkySports
|
SkySports
|
Petr Cech exclusive: Arsenal performances don't match training sessions
SkySports
Petr Cech insists Arsenal's performances this season are not matching their effort in training, and says he understands the criticism they have received. Arsenal, who host Manchester United live on Super Sunday, are six points off fourth-placed …
