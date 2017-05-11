Petrol station attendant returns excess money paid by customer – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Petrol station attendant returns excess money paid by customer
NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.com came across an interesting post about a female Nigerian who refused to be sucked in by corruption and went ahead to do a credible deed at her workplace. With the rate at which corruption seems to have taken over the country, every once in …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!