Pharrell Williams Delivers Message Of Engagement To NYU Graduates – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Pharrell Williams Delivers Message Of Engagement To NYU Graduates
Musician Pharrell Williams delivered the 185th Commencement address at New York University on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. The multiple Grammy Award winner urged graduates to inspire others with their involvement. “Let your actions serve as an …
Pharrell Says We Need to 'Lift Women Up' in NYU Commencement Speech
“Imagine the possibilities when women are not held back” Watch Pharrell Williams' Empowering Speech at NYU
