Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South East governors move to improve power supply in zone – The Eagle Online

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

South East governors move to improve power supply in zone
The Eagle Online
The South East Governors' Forum has described the power situation in the zone as worrisome. They also called for urgent steps to be taken by the relevant authorities to ameliorate the challenges. Briefing newsmen on Sunday after its meeting in Enugu
PHCN South East governors move to improve power supply in zonePulse Nigeria
S' East Govs Vow to Find Solution to Power ProblemTHISDAY Newspapers
Southeast governors move to confront power challenges in the zoneGuardian (blog)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.