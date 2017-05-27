Philippines peace talks with communists break down – Malay Mail Online
|
Malay Mail Online
|
Philippines peace talks with communists break down
Malay Mail Online
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte points to photographers during an awarding ceremony for outstanding government workers, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila December 19, 2016. — Reuters picMANILA, May 27 — Peace talks between the Philippine …
PH cancels 5th round of talks with …
Philippine gov't cancels fifth round of peace talks with leftist rebels
Government suspends peace talks with Reds
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!