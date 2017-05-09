Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photo: Bad Black’s ex-lover, Greenhalgh shows off baby girl

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

Socialite Bad Black’s ex-lover, David Greenhalgh is happy to be a father again.

Greenhalgh, who came into the spotlight after he was fleeced of billions by Bad Black in 2011, has long moved on. The British businessman even found love again.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Greenhalgh is dating a one Parks Dee Laker and the couple recently welcomed a bouncing baby girl. Photos of their new bundle of joy have finally emerged.

In one of the photos, the couple is seen playing with their little angel. Check it out below.

David Greenhalgh and Parks Dee Laker show off their baby.

Staff Writer

The post Photo: Bad Black’s ex-lover, Greenhalgh shows off baby girl appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.