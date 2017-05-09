Photo: Bad Black’s ex-lover, Greenhalgh shows off baby girl

Socialite Bad Black’s ex-lover, David Greenhalgh is happy to be a father again.

Greenhalgh, who came into the spotlight after he was fleeced of billions by Bad Black in 2011, has long moved on. The British businessman even found love again.

Greenhalgh is dating a one Parks Dee Laker and the couple recently welcomed a bouncing baby girl. Photos of their new bundle of joy have finally emerged.

In one of the photos, the couple is seen playing with their little angel. Check it out below.

