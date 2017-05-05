Photo: Banky W, Adesua Etomi Spotted On Set For The Wedding Party 2
Following the public announcement of the engagement between Adesua Etomi and Banky W, the couple have been spotted on set for the sequel to the movie, The Wedding Party 2. The couple were yesterday spotted on set of the movie whose sequel holds a thrilling plot as the couple made their relationship public some days…
The post Photo: Banky W, Adesua Etomi Spotted On Set For The Wedding Party 2 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!