Photo: Bobi Wine gets new look

Bobi Wine has gotten a new look.

The “Time Bomb” singer has gotten rid of his iconic dreadlocks, opting for a French haircut.

The singer’s new look has excited his fans on social media with many noting that he looks much younger with his shaven look.

Meanwhile, this comes at a time when Bobi Wine is aspiring to join parliament after he formally declared his intentions to stand for Member of Parliament for Kyadondo East constituency recently.

Bobi, who is standing on an independent ticket, will go against FDC’s Apollo Kantinti and NRM’s Sitenda Sebalu in an election that will be held on June 26.

The Kyandondo East constituency seat fell vacant following the nullification of FDC’s Apollo Kantinti election through court over noncompliance with electoral laws on the side of Electoral Commission.

Staff Writer

The post Photo: Bobi Wine gets new look appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

