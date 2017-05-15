Photo: Goodluck Jonathan condoles with Tony Anenih

Former President Goodluck Jonathan visited the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Chief Tony Anenih, at his residence in Abuja on Monday over the death of his son, Eugene, who reportedly slumped and died while playing Tennis in a club in Lagos on Saturday.

The post Photo: Goodluck Jonathan condoles with Tony Anenih appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

