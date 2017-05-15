Pages Navigation Menu

Photo: Goodluck Jonathan condoles with Tony Anenih

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News, Photos

Former President Goodluck Jonathan visited the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Chief Tony Anenih, at his residence in Abuja on Monday over the death of his son, Eugene, who reportedly slumped and died while playing Tennis in a club in Lagos on Saturday.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan (R) with the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Chief Tony Anenih, during the former President’s visit to the Chief Anenih’s residence in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17) over the death of his son, Eugene, who reportedly slumped and died while playing Tennis in a club in Lagos on Saturday.

