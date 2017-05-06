PHOTO NEWS: Nnamdi Kanu storms hometown, received by parents
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has arrived his country home in Isiama Afara, Umuahia, Abia State. Kanu, who arrived Umuahia on Friday evening was received by a mammoth crowd. He was later received by his parents Eze Israel Kanu in his family house. This is the first time the […]
