Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTO NEWS: Nnamdi Kanu storms hometown, received by parents

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has arrived his country home in Isiama Afara, Umuahia, Abia State. Kanu, who arrived Umuahia on Friday evening was received by a mammoth crowd. He was later received by his parents Eze Israel Kanu in his family house. This is the first time the […]

PHOTO NEWS: Nnamdi Kanu storms hometown, received by parents

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.