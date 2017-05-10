Pages Navigation Menu

Photo: Oshiomhole and wife, Lara at Edo IDP Camp

Posted on May 10, 2017

Former Edo Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, his wife, visited IDP’s Camp in Edo State on Wednesday.

Oshiomhole and wife, Lara at Edo IDP Camp
Former Edo Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and wife, Lara and the Co-ordinator, International Christian Centre, Solomon Folorunsho with some children at IDP’s Camp in Edo State on Wednesday

