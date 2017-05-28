Photo: President Buhari Reportedly Spotted On A Bus In London

The Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari was reportedly spotted on a bus in London. This comes after the president left the country for the United Kingdom on May 7, 2017 on health grounds. A social media user shared the photo of the president’s back view noting that she spotted the president on a bus ride in…

The post Photo: President Buhari Reportedly Spotted On A Bus In London appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

