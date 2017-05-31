PHOTONEWS: EFCC seizes another property belonging to Goodluck Jonathan’s godson, Turnah
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has allegedly seized another property belonging to a godson of former President, Goodluck Jonathan, George Turnah in Abuja. The property, which is located at Citec Estate, Gwarinpa, Abuja, is a duplex. Operatives of the anti-graft agency on Tuesday were seen writing “EFCC, keep off” across the property’s fence […]
