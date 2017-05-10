PHOTONEWS: El-Rufai testifies in court to defend libel suit

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday appeared at the State High Court to testify in the libel suit he filed against The Union Newspaper in 2015. El-Rufai had filed the suit over a defamatory assets declaration story. The governor had sued the news platform for claiming that he declared assets worth N90 billion […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

