PHOTONEWS: Fayose attends Lagos@50 gala night with APC chieftains

Posted on May 29, 2017

Amid rumour of a possible defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, over the weekend was seen in company of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chieftains in Lagos. Photographs of the Lagos at 50 gala night showed Fayose in company of the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, APC National […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

