PHOTONEWS: Osinbajo with world leaders at G7 summit

Posted on May 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Taormina, Italy to be part of the ongoing G7 summit in the country. Osinbajo was present in the summit to represent Nigeria at the 43rd G7 summit with other world leaders like Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and others all in attendance. The summit which started on Friday, […]

