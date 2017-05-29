Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: 21 year old lady raped, stabbed & strangled to death in South Africa

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News, South Africa | 0 comments

Another young South African woman has died after she was abducted and raped in a violent carjacking in South Africa. Murdered Hannah Cornelius, 21, and a friend were abducted on Friday night, with police finding Hannah’s body near a farm in the Western Cape province of Stellenbosch the next morning. Three people have now been arrested in relation to […]

The post Photos: 21 year old lady raped, stabbed & strangled to death in South Africa appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.