Photos: Ag. President Prof. Osinbajo in Katsina

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

Ag. President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo with Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika; Emir of Katsina Abdulmumin Kabir Usman; and Governor of Katsina State Hon. Aminu Bello Masari (L-R) during his visit in Katsina today. Photo: Novo Isioro.
Ag. President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, received by the Governor of Katsina State Hon. Aminu Bello Masari on his arrival at the airport for the Katsina version of the MSMEs Clinics. 11th May 2017.
Ag. President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo listens to an exhibitor as he explains his products and process during the pilot edition of MSME Clinic for viable enterprises in Katsina State today. 11th May 2017. Photo: Novo Isioro.
Ag. President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo issued a speedily-processed Certificate of Incorporation-within two hours of application- to one of the participants at the MSME Clinic today. 11th May 2017
Ag. President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo with Emir of Katsina Abdulmumin Kabir Usman during his visit in Katsina today for the pilot edition of MSME Clinic for viable enterprises in Katsina State. 11th May 2017

