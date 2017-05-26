Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo interacts with market women

Posted on May 26, 2017

Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo during unscheduled visit to Garki Model Market, Abuja interacted with traders and market women.

Osinbajo in Garki, Abuja market, interacting with traders
Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/05/breaking-democracy-day-osinbajo-storms-garki-abuja-market-interact-traders/

Photo by Abayomi Adeshida

