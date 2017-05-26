Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Ambode at Rhumbles in Lagos for Jagaban VS Holyfield charity boxing match

R-L: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; Co-Chairman, Lagos @50 Committee, Prof. Wole Soyinka and former Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Evander Holyfield during the Rhumbles in Lagos, tagged; A Charity Boxing Match – Jagaban vs Holyfield to commemorate Lagos @50 at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday, May 25, 2017
L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; Country Senior Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria, Mr. Uyi Apkata; Co-Chairman, Lagos @50 Committee, Prof. Wole Soyinka and former Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Evander Holyfield during the Rhumbles in Lagos, tagged; A Charity Boxing Match – Jagaban vs Holyfield to commemorate Lagos @50 at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa; Co-Chairman, Lagos @50 Committee, Prof. Wole Soyinka; former Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Evander Holyfield and his Lawyer, Shevon Harris during the Rhumbles in Lagos, tagged; A Charity Boxing Match – Jagaban vs Holyfield to commemorate Lagos @50 at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (3rd left), with female Amateur Boxers, Adijat Gbadamosi (2nd left); Funmilayo Kushimo (middle); Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (left); former Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Evander Holyfield (3rd right); Chairman, Lagos Amateur Boxing Association (LABA), Hon. Monsuru Liasu (2nd right) and Co-Chairman, Lagos @50 Committee, Prof. Wole Soyinka (right) during the Rhumbles in Lagos, tagged; A Charity Boxing Match – Jagaban vs Holyfield to commemorate Lagos @50 at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (3rd right), with male Amateur Boxers, Imole Adebayo (3rd left); Olaitan Ganiyu (2nd right); former Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Evander Holyfield (right); Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (2nd left) and his Deputy, Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun during the Rhumbles in Lagos, tagged; A Charity Boxing Match – Jagaban vs Holyfield to commemorate Lagos @50 at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

