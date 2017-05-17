Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Ambode commissions Abule Egba fly over

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle), acknowledging cheers from the crowd during the commissioning of the newly built Abule Egba Fly Over, on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle), cutting the tape to commission the newly built Abule Egba Fly Over, being flanked by the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (left) and Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Engr. Adebowale Akinsanya (right) during the commissioning of the newly built Bridge, on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
Newly commissioned Abule Egba Fly Over by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
