Photos: Anne Kansiime shows off new business venture

Comedienne Anne Kansiime is setting up a new business.

The funny woman has ventured into the leisure and hospitality business. We have learnt that Kansiime is constructing an inn in her birth town Kabale.

Dubbed “Kansiime Backpackers”, it is located on the shores of lake Bunyonyi, conveniently offering a getaway where individuals can be one with nature.

“My plan is to create a beautiful place to celebrate life,” she said. “It is almost ready.”

Kansiime Backpackers is expected to open officially this July.

Check out the photos below.

