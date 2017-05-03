PHOTOS: Asa Live In Lagos Encore 2017 Red Carpet

On Saturday, the 29th of April, the ballroom of the Eko Hotel and Suites opened up to fans of good music as the Asa “Live In Lagos” Encore Concert came to town.

The concert was hosted by media personality, Olisa Adibua and featured musical renditions from Aramide, Tay Iwar, Asa herself and more.

See some photos from the Red Carpet below.

All photos taken by Anazia Richy E.

The post PHOTOS: Asa Live In Lagos Encore 2017 Red Carpet appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

