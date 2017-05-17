Photos: Australian singer Daniel Aranda in Kampala for charity concert.

By Stuart G-Khast

Australian singer Daniel Aranda is already in Kampala for a charity concert late this month.

The 20-year-old singer who arrived in the country on Monday will headline a charity concert dubbed “Daniel Aranda Live” whose proceeds will go to facilitating safe water collection points for children in Kyungu village in Mukono.

Slated for 27th at hotel Equatorial, there will also be performances from local singers Maurice Kirya, Bruno K, and Martha Mukisa among others.

Meanwhile, Daniel is reportedly recording a song with Maurice Kirya.

Here are some photos of Aranda in Kampala.

The post Photos: Australian singer Daniel Aranda in Kampala for charity concert. appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

