Photos: Bad market for food vendor as no customer shows up on Biafra Day

Picture shows a woman alleged to be a food vendor sitting lonely with her benches spread in anticipation of her Igbo customers to come and buy food.

But, alas, it was a bad market day for her as her customers failed to show up following their obedience to the call by the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, and other pro-Biafran groups to sit-at-home in commemoration of the Biafra Day.

The question is, “are there such people like this woman who failed to make her sales for the day because her customers sat at home observing Biafra Day?”

