Photos: BB Naija Ex-Housemates, Uriel, Kemen And Bassy Dine With Former Militant, Ateke Tom

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Uriel, Kemen and Bassey took time out to pay former militant leader, Ateke Tom a visit. The ex-housemates paid the courtesy visit to the former militant leader in the Niger Delta region. Photos from the visit at Ateke Tom’s mansion in Okirika, Rivers State has since surfaced online. See photos…

