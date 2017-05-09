Photos: Beautiful Serena Williams shows off her baby bump
World Number One, Serena Williams has showed off her baby bump in the media again. The tennis star is expecting her first baby with her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. She showed off her baby bump in new selfie photos.
The post Photos: Beautiful Serena Williams shows off her baby bump appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
