Photos: Benue residents mock their state governor after photos of wheelbarrows he allegedly donated surfaced online

Benue state residents are taunting their state governor, Samuel Ortom, after photos of some wheelbarrows he allegedly donated to empower youths in the state, surfaced online. Although he has come out to deny having anything to do with the wheelbarrows. Facebook user, Apiah Ephraim, who shared the taunting photos wrote ; Our dear Governor. Thanks …

The post Photos: Benue residents mock their state governor after photos of wheelbarrows he allegedly donated surfaced online appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

