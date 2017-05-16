Photos: Big Bang Theory Star ‘Sheldon Cooper’ Weds Fiance Of 14 Years, Todd Spiewak

Science TV series star, Jim Parsons, who has successfully won the hearts of movie lovers with his role as ‘Sheldon Cooper’ in ‘Big Bang Theory’ series has finally walked down the aisle with his lover of 14 years, Todd Spiewak. The couple held their wedding at the Rainbow Room at the Rockefeller Plaza, New York.…

The post Photos: Big Bang Theory Star ‘Sheldon Cooper’ Weds Fiance Of 14 Years, Todd Spiewak appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

