Photos: Big Brother Naija 2017 Winner, Efe Holds Thanksgiving Session

Winner of the 2017 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Efe Ejegba, took his tour to the church as he held a thanksgiving service at the St. Louis Catholic Church, Jos. The “Based on Logistics” CEO who was tipped to do greater things in the music industry by YBNL boss, Olamide had…

The post Photos: Big Brother Naija 2017 Winner, Efe Holds Thanksgiving Session appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

