Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Blac Chyna Gets $200,000 Luxury Ferrari 488 As Birthday Gift

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

American model and mother of two, Blac Chyna took to her social media page to announce the latest gift she got for her birthday. The model who recently bore Rob Kardashian the latest addition to their family, Dream, took to her Snapchat page to reveal photos of her brand new Ferrari 488 Spider. The luxury…

The post Photos: Blac Chyna Gets $200,000 Luxury Ferrari 488 As Birthday Gift appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.