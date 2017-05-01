Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Bobi Wine seeks Besigye support in contest for Kyadondo seat

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

By Stuart G-Khast

After declaring intentions to contest for Kyadondo parliamentary seat, Bobi Wine has started seeking support from influential figures.

The Situka singer recently visited top opposition politician and former presidential candidate Rt. Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye as he embarks on his quest to join parliament.

This comes after the Kyandondo East constituency seat fell vacant following a Court of Appeal that threw out Mr Apollo Kantinti, who was in Parliament on FDC ticket on grounds of noncompliance with electoral laws on the side of the Electoral Commission.

Here are photos of Bobi Wine with Kizza Besigye:

Bobi Wine hangs out with Kizza Besigye

