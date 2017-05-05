Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Bobi Wine shoots new video

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

Musician Bobi Wine is working on a brand new video.

We have learnt that the singer is shooting a video for his single, “Specioza”. Released in February this year, it was Bobi’s first song of 2017. In the song, the self-styled Ghetto President narrates his ghetto love story.

The video is expected to come out very soon.

Here are some photos from the shoot:

Specioza video shoot

Staff Writer

