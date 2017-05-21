Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Brothers Become ‘Bridal Train’ To Make Their Sister’s Wedding Special

In a bid to make their sister’s wedding special, brothers to a bride, Rebecca, a computer Engineer who lacked girlfriends took on the role of shooting photos with her ahead of her wedding. The brothers who were donned in pink robes were seen having a wonderful time with their sister as the camera rolled on…

